Health Care Beat · Beyond HIPAA – Health Care Privacy Laws in the 50 States

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

As the world continues to struggle with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, pressures mount on health care organizations to properly share personal health information. The challenge to maintain compliance, avoid data breaches, and make decisions on what (or should) be shared with others remains ever-present and more critical than ever. On this episode of Health Care Beat, Jesse Coleman, partner in Seyfarth's Litigation department and co-chair of the firm's Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals group, joins host Adam Laughton to discuss state-specific privacy laws that impact the health care industry. They will also highlight the firm's 50-State Survey of Health Care Information Privacy Laws, a resource recently created to assist organizations across the country identify and mitigate potential issue areas in this space.

