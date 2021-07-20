As we've written here and here, New York City's Biometric Identifier Information Law (the "NYC Law") is now in force, effective Friday, July 9th. The NYC Law requires that places of entertainment, retail stores and food and drink establishments that collect biometric identifying information, including from customers and employees, post a "clear and conspicuous" notice to that effect near customer entrances.

The NYC Department of Consumer Affairs has published suggested signage that would be acceptable disclosure. The signage is posted here.

