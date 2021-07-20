ARTICLE

Seyfarth is pleased to provide you with our 50-State Survey of Health Care Information Privacy Laws.

The world continues to struggle with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pressures mount on health care organizations to properly share personal health information. While resources abound on how federal rules such as HIPAA may apply to sharing personal health information, there appear few such resources on how state privacy laws apply. Meanwhile, the challenge to maintain compliance, avoid data breaches, and make decisions on what (or should) be shared with others remains ever-present and more acute than ever. For that purpose, we have created this resource to better assist you and your business identify and mitigate potential issue areas. Download a copy of the Survey here.

