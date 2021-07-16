United States:
UPDATE: NYC Dept Of Consumer Affairs Publishes Sample Biometric Signage
As we've written here and here, New York City's Biometric Identifier
Information Law (the "NYC Law") is now in force,
effective Friday, July 9th. The NYC Law requires that places of
entertainment, retail stores and food and drink establishments that
collect biometric identifying information, including from customers
and employees, post a "clear and conspicuous" notice to
that effect near customer entrances.
The NYC Department of Consumer Affairs has published suggested
signage that would be acceptable disclosure. The signage is posted
here.
