Cybersecurity and data privacy lawyers John Gray, Hilary Wells, and Ed Barkel will present a one-hour webinar reviewing key legal developments and insights that have arisen in the last year with regard to cybersecurity and data privacy in remote and hybrid work environments.

Topics will include:

Employee privacy and productivity

The use of cloud-based systems and other third-party vendor services

Cybersecurity insurance

Regulatory compliance

Please note: This webinar will focus on legal risks and privacy issues, rather than technology issues.

Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific, 11:00 a.m. Mountain, 12:00 p.m. Central, 1:00 p.m. Eastern

Location: via Zoom – you will receive the login links after RSVPing for the event

Cost: There is no charge to attend this webinar

RSVP: Click here to register for this webinar



Arizona CLE

The State Bar of Arizona does not approve or accredit CLE activities for the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education requirement. This activity may qualify for up to 1.0 hours toward your annual CLE requirement for the State Bar of Arizona, including 0.0 hours of ethics/professional responsibility.

California MCLE

This activity is pre-approved by the State Bar of California for 1.0 MCLE credit hours. Of this, 0.0 hours are approved for legal ethics, recognition and elimination of bias, or competence issues.

Colorado CLE

This course has been accredited by the Colorado Board of Continuing Legal and Judicial Education for a maximum of 1.0 units of credit, including 0.0 hours of legal ethics.

Nevada CLE

This course has been accredited by the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education for a maximum of 1.0 units of credit which includes 0.0 ethics credit and 0.0 substance abuse credit.

