United States:
Colorado Governor Signs Consumer Privacy Law
12 July 2021
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
With the stroke of his pen on July 7, Governor Jared Polis (D)
signed the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA or Act) into law, making the
Centennial State the third U.S. state to pass comprehensive
consumer privacy legislation. The Act, passed by the
legislature on June 8, is a combination of elements of California
and Virginia consumer privacy laws, possibly creating a
harmonization model for other states to follow. For a
comprehensive comparison of the three states' laws
click here. The CPA will be enforceable as of July
1, 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
8 Tips For GDPR Compliant Privacy Policies
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
Consumer inboxes have been flooded lately with privacy policy update notices. This is, in large measure, the result of the new General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") that was implemented by the European Union ("EU").
CCPA Reporting Deadline Of July 1, 2021!
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
On July 1, 2021, the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA") imposes a deadline on businesses that buy, receive, sell and/or share for commercial purposes the personal information of 10,000,000...