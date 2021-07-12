With the stroke of his pen on July 7, Governor Jared Polis (D) signed the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA or Act) into law, making the Centennial State the third U.S. state to pass comprehensive consumer privacy legislation. The Act, passed by the legislature on June 8, is a combination of elements of California and Virginia consumer privacy laws, possibly creating a harmonization model for other states to follow. For a comprehensive comparison of the three states' laws click here. The CPA will be enforceable as of July 1, 2023.

