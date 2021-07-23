Keypoint: On July 7, 2021, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed the Colorado Privacy Act into law, making Colorado the third state to pass broad consumer privacy legislation.

On July 7, 2021, Colorado officially became the third state to pass broad consumer privacy legislation when Governor Jared Polis signed the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) into law. The Colorado legislature previously passed the CPA on June 8. The CPA will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

Once effective, covered entities will be required to provide Colorado residents with various privacy rights, including the right to access, correct, and delete their personal data and to opt out of the sale of their personal data. Covered entities also will need to provide privacy policy disclosures and create data protection assessments for certain types of processing activities. For a full discussion of the CPA, please see our webinar here.

