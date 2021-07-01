If your business is subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and your business handles (in any manner set forth in the CCPA) the personal information of 10,000,000 or more California residents in a calendar year, you are required to report on consumer request metrics annually. The first reporting period under the CCPA begins on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The metrics are required to be displayed either on your website, or in your privacy policy.

As a refresher, the report must include the number received, complied with (in whole or in part) and denied of:

Requests to know

Requests to delete

Requests to opt-out

In addition, you must report the mean number of days in which you substantively responded to such requests.

