In the second podcast of our Legislating Data Privacy series, we talk with Minnesota Representative Steve Elkins.

Representative Elkins is the co-author of HF 1492, the Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act.

In this wide-ranging interview, Representative Elkins discusses what happened with HF 1492 during the 2021 legislative session, his plan for reintroducing the bill in 2022, and his opinions on a wide-range of issues relating to state privacy legislation.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

