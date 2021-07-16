United States:
Legislating Data Privacy Series: A Conversation With Minnesota Representative Steve Elkins (Podcast)
16 July 2021
Husch Blackwell LLP
In the second podcast of our Legislating Data Privacy series, we
talk with Minnesota Representative Steve Elkins.
Representative Elkins is the co-author of HF 1492, the Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy
Act.
In this wide-ranging interview, Representative Elkins discusses
what happened with HF 1492 during the 2021 legislative session, his
plan for reintroducing the bill in 2022, and his opinions on a
wide-range of issues relating to state privacy legislation.
Click here to listen to the full interview.
