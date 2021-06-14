Keypoint: Once signed by the Governor, Colorado will become the third state to pass broad consumer privacy legislation.

On June 8, 2021, the Colorado legislature officially passed the Colorado Privacy Act with the Senate voting unanimously to adopt the House amendments to the bill. Once signed by the Governor, Colorado will become just the third state – after California and Virginia – to pass broad consumer privacy legislation.

Do you want to know more about the CPA? Members of Husch Blackwell's privacy and cybersecurity practice group will host a webinar on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to analyze the CPA and how it compares to the laws in California and Virginia. Click here for more information and to register.

