U.S. LAWS AND REGULATION

U.S. Treasury Proposes Cryptocurrency Reporting Requirements. On May 20, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released a new report titled The American Families Plan Tax Compliance Agenda (the "Report) as a supplement to President Biden's American Families Plan. In addition to other tax compliance initiatives, the Report proposes requiring that any cryptocurrency transaction of $10,000 or more be reported to the Internal Review Service (IRS). The Report does not fully detail the cryptocurrency reporting requirements. It does, however, indicate that cryptocurrencies, cryptoasset exchange accounts, and payment service accounts that accept cryptocurrencies would be covered and that businesses receiving cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would be required to report these transactions to the IRS (similar to cash transactions of the same amount). Many of the proposals advanced in the Report will require Congressional approval. To read the Report, click here.

New York City Enacts Biometrics Law for Food and Drink Establishments, Entertainment Venues, and Retail Stores. Effective July 9, food and drink establishments, places of entertainment, and retail stores in New York City that collect, retain, convert, store, or share "biometric identifier information" (e.g., retina or iris scans, fingerprints, voiceprints, and hand scans) from customers must post clear, conspicuous notices near all customer entrances to their facilities. These businesses will also be barred from selling, leasing, trading, sharing, or otherwise profiting from such biometric identifier information. The law gives aggrieved customers a private right of action, subject to a 30-day notice and cure period, with damages ranging from $500 to $5,000 per violation, along with attorneys' fees.

Senators Reintroduce Bipartisan Social Media Privacy Protection and Consumer Rights Act. On May 20, a bipartisan group of senators reintroduced the Social Media Privacy Protection and Consumer Rights Act that would require big tech companies to afford consumers greater control over their data. The act applies to "online platforms," which includes all web applications, public-facing websites, and social and ad networks. While the act would not create a private right of action or preempt state privacy laws governing online platforms, it would be enforced by both the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general. The act's requirements for online platforms include notifying consumers of any privacy violation or security breach within 72 hours; providing consumers with the right to access their personal data, the right to opt out of the collection and use of their data, and easily accessible privacy disclosures; and establishing and maintaining a privacy program audited at least once every two years.

Biden's Executive Order Aims at Improving Cybersecurity. On May 12, President Biden issued an Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity to boost government action and partnership with the private sector. Requirements include improving information sharing, infrastructure, detection, investigative and remediation capabilities, and supply chain security, in addition to standardizing federal responses to cybersecurity vulnerabilities and incidents. Moreover, the order requires establishing a Cyber Safety Review Board to review and assess threat activity, vulnerabilities, mitigation activities, and agency responses. Agencies have from 45 to 120 days to begin implementing many of the order's requirements.

Senators Introduce Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act. On May 11, senators introduced the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act by updating data privacy rules to protect children and teenagers online. Amending the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), the legislation prohibits internet companies from collecting personal information from anyone 13- to 15-years old without the user's consent. It also requires companies to permit users to eliminate personal information from a child or teen and limits the collection of personal information from teens. The bill further establishes a Youth Privacy and Marketing Division at the FTC to address marketing directed at children and minors, and to question their privacy.

U.S. LITIGATION AND ENFORCEMENT

Illinois Supreme Court Affirmed Duty to Defend Decision in BIPA Suit. In a 6-1 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court affirmed entry of summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff in a duty to defend an insurance coverage lawsuit. In the underlying lawsuit, Krishna, an L.A. Tan franchisee, was accused of violating Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by, among other things, collecting, using, storing, and disclosing customers' fingerprints without obtaining a written release. The questions for the Court aimed to determine if the underlying allegations: (i) constituted a personal injury "arising out of ... oral or written publication of material that violates a person's right of privacy," as required for coverage under the tanning salon's insurance policy; and/or (ii) fell within the insurance policy's so-called violation of statutes exclusion, which excludes coverage for violations of "[a]ny statute, ordinance or regulation ... that prohibits or limits the sending, transmitting, communication or distribution of material or information." Affirming the Appellate Court of Illinois, First District, the Illinois Supreme Court found that the BIPA allegations fell within the policy's definition of personal injury and that the violation of statutes exclusion did not bar coverage. Accordingly, West Bend has a duty to defend Krishna in the underlying BIPA suit.

On May 7, the FTC finalized a settlement with Everalbum, a California-based photo app developer, involving allegations that it was using its consumers' photos and videos to create facial recognition technology without their express consent. The finalized settlement requires the developer to "obtain consumers' express consent before using facial recognition technology on their photos and videos, [and requires the developer to] delete photos and videos of [] users who deactivated their accounts and the models and algorithms it developed by using the photos and videos uploaded by its users." To read more about the settlement and to learn more about facial recognition software, click here. Demonstrating Increased Risk of Future Harm Trickier in Second Circuit. In its first decision addressing Article III standing for data breach class actions, McMorris v. Carlos Lopez & Assocs. LLC, No. 19-4310, 2021 U.S. App. LEXIS 12328 (2d Cir. Apr. 26, 2021), the Second Circuit Court of Appeals endorsed a nonexclusive three-factor framework for determining whether plaintiffs alleging an increased risk of future identity theft or fraud can establish standing. In McMorris, plaintiffs were current and former employees of Carlos Lopez & Associates (CLA), an employer that had inadvertently mailed a spreadsheet containing plaintiffs' PII to all other current CLA employees. In affirming dismissal of plaintiffs' class action for lack of standing, the court found insufficient evidence of "increased risk" of future fraud or identity theft. However, the court left open the possibility that standing could still be established where plaintiffs allege a sufficient likelihood of misuse of their personal data — especially if the data in question is particularly sensitive and/or was exposed through the efforts of a malicious third party. You can read more about this case here.

INTERNATIONAL REGULATION AND ENFORCEMENT

Belgian DPA Approves EU Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers. On May 20, nearly a decade after former European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes pitched plans for an EU Code of Conduct for cloud services, the Belgian Data Protection Authority (DPA), serving as the lead authority behind the initiative, announced that it had approvedthe EU Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers (the EU Cloud Code of Conduct), the first transnational EU code of conduct since the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the GDPR). With its passage, cloud service providers now have a baseline for implementation and practical guidance for demonstrating compliance with Article 28 of the GDPR. As part of the approval process, the European Protection Board provided a favorable opinion regarding the Cloud Code of Conduct. In addition, the Belgian DPA also accredited Scope Europe as the required monitoring body for the EU Cloud Code of Conduct.

