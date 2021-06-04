The International Advertising Association has released a new episode of its Privacy Download series. In this episode, Juan Agustin Otero covers the main features of Argentina's privacy landscape and briefly discusses some perspectives for the near future. Mr. Otero is a lawyer with Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance member firm Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi, and previously worked as a data protection advisor to the Director of the Access to Public Information Agency, the national data protection authority of Argentina.

The IAA's Privacy Downloads series, which launched late last year, provides short updates, approximately monthly, on key privacy issues around the world. Prior episodes have covered topics such as the California Privacy Rights Act, changes to iOS 14, EU data transfers, and more. To view these episodes, visit IAA's Privacy Download site.

