Keypoint: This week the Colorado Senate passed the Colorado Privacy Act, the Nevada legislature passed a bill to broaden the state's pre-existing right to opt out of sales, and the New York Privacy Act advanced to a third reading in the Senate.

Below is our fourteenth weekly update on the status of proposed CCPA-like privacy legislation.

What's New

In Colorado, the Senate unanimously passed the Colorado Privacy Act. Our analysis of the bill is available here. The bill is now with the Colorado House where it was assigned to the Finance committee. No hearing date has been set with the committee. The Colorado legislature adjourns on June 12.

In Nevada, the legislature passed SB260 on May 25. The bill is now with the Governor. Assuming the Governor signs the bill, it will amend Nevada's online privacy notice statutes, NRS 603A.300-360, to provide Nevada residents with a broader right to opt out of sales.

In New York, the Assembly version of the New York Privacy Act – A680 – was amended and recommitted to the Committee for Consumer Affairs and Protection. As we reported last week, the Senate Consumer Protection Committee passed the New York Privacy Act – S6701 – on May 18. The bill advanced to a third reading in the Senate on May 24. The New York legislature adjourns on June 10.

Finally, the Alabama legislature closed without passing its bill.

Overview

To date, state lawmakers have introduced bills in 26 states. Multiple bills were introduced in Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Massachusetts, and Washington. One state (Virginia) has passed legislation whereas the bills in fourteen states (Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia) have failed.

The below analysis divides the bills into four categories: (1) passed bills, (2) active bills, (3) introduced bills, and (4) dead bills.

Passed bills are those that have become law (i.e., Virginia). Active bills are those that have seen some movement, such as a committee hearing or vote. Introduced bills are those that have been introduced in a state legislature but have yet to see any movement (other than, for example, being referred to a committee). Dead bills are (as you might have guessed) bills that have failed.

For links to all of these bills please see our 2021 State Privacy Law Tracker.

Passed Bills

Virginia

On March 2, 2021, Virginia became the second state – after California – to enact state consumer data privacy legislation. You can find our coverage of the Virginia bill here, and you can find the text of the new law here. We also hosted a webinar on the law on March 11. You can access the recording here.

Active Bills

Colorado

The Colorado Senate unanimously passed the Colorado Privacy Act on May 26. The bill is now with the Colorado House where it was assigned to the Finance committee. No hearing date has been set with the committee. The Colorado legislature adjourns on June 12.

Connecticut

SB 893, which is similar to Virginia's Consumer Data Protection Act, was reported out of Legislative Commissioner's Office on April 8 and given a Senate calendar number. On April 28, it was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary. On May 4, it was tabled for the Senate calendar. On May 12, it was referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee. On May 17, it was voted out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and tabled for the Senate calendar. Senate Bill 156, a one-paragraph bill, introduced on January 15 has not seen movement since the Joint General Law Committee held a public hearing on February 25. The Connecticut legislature adjourns on June 9.

Nevada

The Nevada legislature passed SB260 on May 25. The bill is now with the Governor. Assuming the Governor signs the bill, it will amend Nevada's online privacy notice statutes, NRS 603A.300-360, to provide Nevada residents with a broader right to opt out of sales.

New Jersey

On March 15, the Assembly Science, Innovation and Technology Committee held a hearing on three bills (A5448, A3283, and A3255). A recording of the hearing is available here.

New York

As shown on our tracker, New York legislators have proposed a number of consumer privacy bills in 2021. Of note, the New York Privacy Act was reintroduced on May 12 and passed out of the Senate Consumer Protection Committee on May 18. It advanced to a third reading on May 24. The Assembly version of the New York Privacy Act – A680 – was amended and recommitted to the Committee for Consumer Affairs and Protection on May 27. The New York legislature adjourns on June 12.

Introduced Bills

Illinois

Illinois is considering two bills.

First, HB 2404 (the Right to Know Act) is presently assigned to the Rules Committee. It had previously been assigned to the Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, & IT Committee. As its name suggests, the Right to Know Act would provide Illinois residents with the right to know certain information regarding their personal information.

In addition to HB 2404, Illinois lawmakers also introduced HB 3910 (entitled the Consumer Privacy Act) on February 22. That bill was assigned to the Judiciary – Civil Committee on March 16, to the Civil Procedure & Tort Liability Subcommittee on March 23 and re-referred to the Rules Committee on March 27. HB 3910 is a modified version of the CCPA.

Massachusetts

SD 1726 was filed on February 18, 2021. On March 29, it was referred to the joint committee on Advance Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity. The bill is a modified version of Washington's People's Privacy Act. A second bill, HD 3847, was filed in the state house. On April 13, it also was referred to the joint committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity.

North Carolina

Senate Bill 569 was introduced on April 6 and referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate. The North Carolina legislature adjourns on July 2.

Pennsylvania

House Bill 1126 was introduced on April 7 and referred to the Consumer Affairs Committee.

Rhode Island

House Bill 5959 was introduced on February 26, 2021. On March 29, the House Committee on Corporations held a hearing on the bill and recommended that it be held for further study. The bill would require certain companies to provide privacy policy disclosures. The Rhode Island legislature adjourns on June 30.

Texas

In Texas, Representative Capriglione filed six bills "related to increasing the protection of consumer data by the private sector." One bill, HB 3741, is a data privacy omnibus bill. As introduced, the bill is perhaps best described as a heavily modified version of the CCPA, however, there are many aspects of the bill that make it unique, including its creation of three "categories" of data. On March 22, the bill was referred to the House Committee for Business & Industry. The Texas legislature adjourns on May 31.

Vermont

H.160 is still a short form bill (i.e., only one paragraph long). The bill has been referred to committee and no further action has been taken to date. The Vermont legislature adjourns on May 28.

Dead Bills

Alabama's HB 216, Alaska's SB 116 and HB 159, Arizona's HB 2865, Florida's HB 969 and SB 1734, Kentucky's HB 408, Maryland's SB 930, Minnesota's HF 36 and HF 1492 / SF 1408, North Dakota's HB 1330, Oklahoma's HB 1602, Mississippi's Senate Bill 2612, South Carolina's H 3063, Utah's SB 200, Washington's SB 5062, and West Virginia's HB 3159 have all died.

