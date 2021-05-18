self

1. Focus on Nation's Cybersecurity Regulations Increases



Recent cyberattacks on critical infrastructure systems have prompted the Biden administration to announce that it is preparing to take executive action to improve the nation's cybersecurity defense.



2. Virginia Enters the Privacy Sphere



Virginia recently became the second state to pass comprehensive data privacy regulations with its adoption of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act ("CDPA").



3. GDPR Enforcement Ramps Up



European data protection authorities drastically ramped up enforcement actions across the EU in 2020 with a particular focus on user consent.



4. California Privacy Board Ready to Start Work



The five newly appointed board members of the California Privacy Protection Agency are likely to tackle issues such as tech equity and children's privacy as the agency takes control of enforcing and interpreting the CCPA and CPRA from the attorney general.



5. FTC Stays Focused on Consumer Privacy



The Federal Trade Commission under acting chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter is likely to maintain the agency's focus on policing companies' privacy practices and on enhancing consumer protections in fields such as biometric data, while seeking enhanced tools.

