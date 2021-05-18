Alabama Consumer Privacy Act

AL H.B. 216 Would require a business to make certain disclosures regarding what information it collects and has collected, and the purposes for which that information is used.

Alaska Consumer Data Privacy Act 2021 AK H.B. 159 2021 AK S.B. 116 Would require a business that collects personal information from a consumer to notify the consumer before collecting the information.

Arizona AZ H.B. 2729 Would amend a law that prohibits collection of personally identifiable data using certain strategies such as malware, keystroke logging and similar practices by changing the definition of "sensitive information" to include biometric information.

Arizona AZ H.B. 2865 Would allow consumers to opt out of their personal data being sold to a third party.

Colorado 2021 CO H.B. 1244 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would require an entity that targets products or services to people in Colorado that collects, stores, or uses biometric identifiers of a Colorado consumer to provide the consumer with information about the biometric identifiers collected, obtain consent, and provide a right to revoke consent at any time.

Colorado Colorado Privacy Act 2021 CO S.B. 190 Would give consumers the right to: (1) request disclosure of the information that a business collects about the consumer, including biometric information; (2) request deletion of such information; and (3) opt out of the sale of such information.

Connecticut 2020 CT S.B. 134 Would give consumers the right to: (1) request disclosure of the information that a business collects about the consumer, including biometric information; (2) request deletion of such information; and (3) opt out of the sale of such information.

Connecticut Consumer Privacy Act

2021 CT S.B. 893 Would establish a framework for controlling and processing personal data, responsibilities and privacy protection standards for data controllers and processors, and grant consumers the right to access, correct, delete and obtain a copy of personal data and opt out of the processing of personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising.

Hawaii HW H.B. 2572 Would amend the requirements for handling consumer personal information for the purposes of security.

Illinois 2021 IL H.B. 3414 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the BIPA by eliminating the "for each violation" language relating to recoverable damages and providing that the BIPA would not apply in the employment context.

Illinois 2021 IL H.B. 3304

2021 IL S.B. 2039 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would repeal the BIPA in its entirety.

Illinois 2021 IL H.B. 3112 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the BIPA by excluding timekeeping systems used by employers, making the BIPA solely enforceable by Illinois Attorney General, requiring a plaintiff to show actual harm, allowing for recovery of damages only for "initial violation," and reducing amount of liquidated damages recoverable.

Illinois 2021 IL S.B. 300

2021 IL H.B. 559 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the BIPA by excluding from the definition of "biometric information" any "information that cannot be used to recreate original identifier," eliminating the public policy requirement, allowing for a cure period, and allowing only for recovery of actual damages.

Illinois 2021 IL H.B. 1764 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the BIPA by giving the Illinois Attorney General sole power to enforce BIPA in instances of actual harm and exempt employers.

Illinois 2021 IL H.B. 560 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the BIPA by eliminating the "right of action" section and replacing with Department of Labor enforcement.

Illinois 2021 IL S.B. 602 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the BPIA by excluding "information captured and converted to a mathematical representation" from the BIPA's definition of "biometric identifiers" and excluding "biometric time clocks" and "biometric locks" from the BIPA's purview.

Illinois 2021 IL S.B. 1607 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the BIPA by exempting from the BIPA's purview employers who collect, capture, obtain, or otherwise use biometric information or biometric information for recording employee work hours, security purposes, facility access, or human resources purposes.

Illinois Consumer Privacy Act

2021 IL H.B. 3910 Would require a business to, at or before the point of collection, inform a consumer as to the categories of personal information to be collected and the purposes for which the categories of personal information shall be used.

Kentucky 2021 KY S.B. 278

2021 KY S.B. 280 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would require a private entity in possession of biometric identifiers or biometric information to develop a written policy, and establish a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric identifiers and biometric information. Would also require informed written consent prior to collection of biometric identifiers or biometric information. Provides for recovery of liquidated statutory damages or actual damages, whichever is greater.

Florida Privacy Protection Act

2021 FL S.B. 1734 Would allow consumers to opt out of their personal data being sold to a third party.

Maryland Biometric Identifiers and Biometric Information Privacy Act

MD H.B. 218

MD S.B. 16 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would require a private entity in possession of biometric identifiers or biometric information to develop a written policy, and establish a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric identifiers and biometric information. Would also require informed written consent prior to collection of biometric identifiers or biometric information. Provides for recovery of liquidated statutory damages or actual damages, whichever is greater.

Maryland Online Consumer Protection Act

MD S.B. 930 Would require a business that collects a consumer's personal information, at or before the point of collection, to clearly and conspicuously provide notice to the consumer regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of the information collected. Would also give the consumer a right to request a copy or deletion of his/her personal information and to opt out of their personal data being sold to a third party.

Massachusetts Information Privacy Act

2021 S.D. 46 2021 H.B. 142 Would require certain businesses to solely share an individual's personal information with third-party entities that will agree to provide the same duties of care, loyalty, and confidentiality imposed by this Act.

Massachusetts Biometric Information Privacy Act

2021 S.D. 269 2021 S.B. 220 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would require a private entity in possession of biometric identifiers or biometric information to develop a written policy, and establish a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric identifiers and biometric information. Would also require informed written consent prior to collection of biometric identifiers or biometric information. Provides for recovery of liquidated statutory damages or actual damages, whichever is greater.

Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act

2021 MN S.F. 1408

2021 MN H.F. 1492

2021 MN H.F. 36 Would establish a framework for controlling and processing personal data, responsibilities and privacy protection standards for data controllers and processors, and grant consumers the right to access, correct, delete and obtain a copy of personal data and opt out of the processing of personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising.

Montana Online Personal Information Protection Act 2021 MT H.B. 710 Would require any business that owns a website or an online service that collections and maintains biometric information to post a privacy policy on its website.

New Jersey N.J. A.B. 3625 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would require a private entity in possession of biometric identifiers or biometric information to develop a written policy, and establish a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric identifiers and biometric information. Would also require informed written consent prior to collection of biometric identifiers or biometric information. Provides for recovery of liquidated statutory damages or actual damages, whichever is greater.

New York Biometric Privacy Act

2021 NY A.B. 27 2021 NY S.B. 1933 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would require a private entity in possession of biometric identifiers or biometric information to develop a written policy, and establish a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric identifiers and biometric information. Would also require informed written consent prior to collection of biometric identifiers or biometric information. Provides for recovery of liquidated statutory damages or actual damages, whichever is greater.

New York Privacy Act 2021 NY A.B. 680 Would prohibit the use, processing, or transfer of personal data of consumers (including biometric information) unless the consumer process express and documented consent. Would also require companies to disclose their methods of de-identifying personal data, place special safeguards around data sharing, and allow consumers to obtain the names of all entities with whom their information is shared. Also creates a special account to fund a new office of privacy and data protection.

New York 2021 NY A.B. 488 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would prohibit biometric data from being used for marketing purposes.

New York 2021 NY S.B. 567

2021 NY A.B. 3709 Would provide consumers the right to request info about biometric data collected. Would allow consumers to opt out of their personal data being sold to a third party and prohibit discrimination against individuals who directs that their personal information not be sold. Requires that there be a clear and conspicuous link on the business's website titled "Do Not Sell My Biometric Information." Provides for statutory or actual damages.

New York It's Your Data Act

2021 NY A.B. 3586

2021 NY S.B. 4021

2019 NY S.B. 9073 Would classify as a misdemeanor the failure to obtain written consent before collecting, storing, or using biometric data. Would also provide for recovery of actual damages. Would also require a business that collects a consumer's personal information to disclose certain information in an online privacy policy.

New York Digital Fairness Act

2021 NY A.B. 6042 Would require a covered entity in possession of biometric information to develop a written policy, made available to the public, establishing a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric information. Would also require a covered entity to obtain informed written consent prior to the collection, capture, purchase, or receipt through trade of an individual's biometric information. Would provide for liquidated damages of $10,000 or actual damages, whichever is greater.

New York 2021 NY S.B. 5879 Would prohibit any private entity from using biometric identifiers or biometric information for any advertising, marketing, promotion, or other activity that is intended to be used to influence business volume, sales, or market share or to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing practices or personnel.

North Carolina Consumer Privacy Act 2021 NC S.B. 569 Would establish a framework for controlling and processing personal data, responsibilities and privacy protection standards for data controllers and processors, and grant consumers the right to access, correct, delete and obtain a copy of personal data and opt out of the processing of personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising.

Oklahoma Computer Data Privacy Act

2021 OK H.B. 1602 Would require an entity collecting personal information to obtain informed written consent. Would allow consumers to opt out of their personal data being sold to a third party and prohibit discrimination against individuals who choose to have their information deleted.

Oklahoma 2021 OK H.B. 1130 Would require any business or website that operates an online business or website that collects a consumer's personal digital information or data to, before the point of collection, conspicuously post on its website homepage information regarding the information to be collected or disclosed. Provides for civil monetary penalties and Oklahoma Attorney General enforcement.

Pennsylvania Consumer Data Privacy Act 2021 PA H.B. 1126 Would provide consumers the right to request info about biometric information collected. Would allow consumers to opt out of their personal data being sold to a third party and prohibit discrimination against individuals who exercise rights under the statute. Requires that there be a clear and conspicuous link on the business's website titled "Do Not Sell My Biometric Information." Provides for statutory or actual damages.

South Carolina Biometric Data Privacy Act

S.C. H.B. 4812

S.C. H.B. 3063 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would require a business that a consumer's biometric information to, at or before the point of collection, inform the consumer about the information being collected and used. Would also grant consumers the right to access, delete and obtain a copy of personal data. Requires that there be a clear and conspicuous notice with a reasonably full and complete description of the business's practice governing the processing of personally identifying information. Provides for civil penalties.

Texas 2021 TX H.B. 3741 Would require certain business to provide consumers the right to request info about biometric information collected. Would allow consumers to opt out of their personal data being sold to a third party and prohibit discrimination against individuals who exercise rights under the statute. Requires that there be a clear and conspicuous link on the business's website titled "Do Not Sell My Biometric Information." Provides for statutory or actual damages.

Texas 2021 TX S.B. 1952 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would amend the Business & Commerce Code to require a person who captures an individual's biometric identifier for a commercial purpose to provide the individual with information on the type of technology used, the purpose or method for capturing or collecting the identifier, and the method for storing data related to the captured identifier.

Texas 2021 TX H.B. 4164 Would amend the Business & Commerce Code to require certain businesses provide consumers the right to request info about or delete biometric information collected.

Vermont VT H.B. 75 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would prohibit use of facial or voice recognition technology unless a consumer opts in to use of the technology. Would also require use of facial recognition technology to be disclosed on a clear, conspicuous, physical sign at the entrance of a building.

Washington 2021 WA S.B. 5104 BIOMETRIC SPECIFIC. Would prohibit operation, installation, or commissioning the operating of facial recognition technology in any place of public resort, accommodation, assemblage, or amusement.

Washington 2021 WA H.B. 1433 Would require a covered entity to make a long-form and short-form privacy policy "persistently and conspicuously" available that provides notice regarding the personal information being processed, captured, used, or disclosed. Would also grant consumers the right to access, correct, delete, and obtain a copy of personal data.

Washington Washington Privacy Act S.B. 5062 Would prohibit a "controller" from processing "sensitive data" (including biometric information) concerning a consumer without obtaining the consumer's consent.