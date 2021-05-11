Keypoint: The bill now moves back to the House, which will need to act quickly as the legislature closes on Friday, April 30.

On April 29, the Florida Senate passed CCPA-like privacy legislation by a vote of 29-11. The Florida House previously passed privacy legislation by a vote of 118-1. However, because the Senate version differs from the House version, further action will be necessary for the bill to pass the legislature before it closes on April 30.

If Florida is able to pass legislation (and it is signed by the Governor), Florida will join California and Virginia as the only states to pass broad consumer privacy legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.