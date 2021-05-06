There's been a lot of talk about "Cybersecurity", but most people and business owners don't fully understand where day-to-day IT stops and where Cybersecurity begins. Our panel of Cybersecurity experts will discuss the following topics from legal, accounting, and technology perspectives:

What you need to know about Cybersecurity and your risks

Why you and you clients should care about Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity compliance issues

The benefits of maintaining strong Cybersecurity practices

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm (eastern)

Our panelists include:

Mike Eaton brings 30+ years of experience in the Information Technology industry and has worked in Fortune 500 companies, small to medium businesses, and startups. Mike started in IT at Amgen, a large biotechnology company. He left in 1997 to start his own IT consulting firm and Amgen was one of his first clients. As a true entrepreneur, Mike has started several companies and created one of the first cloud computing services because he recognized the changing needs in technology. Mike and his team created 3 successful enterprises that were acquired. Developing strategic partnerships, solving IT challenges, and identifying technology solutions are areas of expertise that Mike brings to his clients.

Danny Mizrahi is the Founder/CEO of Contango IT and Co-Founder/Managing Director of GRSee Americas. Danny started his professional career at 14, as a runner on the NY Mercantile Exchange where he learned the word Contango and it's meaning to always improve / gain value, where the future is higher than the present. After 4 years at the University of Maryland, Danny came back to NY to be the Director of Sales and Marketing for an IT Consulting Company. Soon after, he realized that there were better ways to help businesses than simply providing traditional IT support, Managed Services and Break/Fix solutions. Contango IT was originally created in 2009 to leverage Cloud technologies to help businesses lower costs, while increasing productivity, reliability and availability of their data. Since then, Contango IT has 30+ people and has become much more, specializing in IT Service and Support for over 170 businesses on a daily basis, Custom Programming/Application Development, and Infrastructure/Build Outs. Danny has also recently become the Managing Director for one of the top Cybersecurity companies in the world, GRSee Americas. Danny and his wife Sarah have 3 children, Shayna, Oakley and Rocco, and live in Manhattan.

David Sun is a Principal at CliftonLarsonAllen, CLA and leads the firm's Data Breach Response practice. His team assists companies experiencing a cyber incident and assists them through the crisis with system remediation, ransom negotiation and litigation support. With over twenty years of expertise, he is recognized in various state and federal courts as a testifying expert in computer forensics and cyber security. David is frequently retained by various of state attorney general offices and plaintiff's lawyers as an expert witness in data breach and data privacy litigation.

Colin J. Zick is a partner with the Boston-based law firm, Foley Hoag LLP, where he serves as Co-Chair of its Privacy and Data Security practice group. He counsels clients ranging from the Fortune 1000 to start-ups on issues involving information privacy and security, including compliance with state, federal and international data privacy and security laws and government enforcement actions. He also frequently counsels technology and consumer-facing clients on issues involving information privacy and security (including the GDPR and Privacy Shield, CCPA, CPRA, HIPAA and other U.S. federal and state data privacy and security laws, privacy policies, cloud security, cyber insurance, the Internet of Things, and data breach response).

Colin co-founded the firm's Privacy and Data Security Practice Group and regularly contributes to its "Security, Privacy and the Law" blog, www.securityprivacyandthelaw.com. He speaks regularly on a variety of subjects relating to privacy and security, including to the Association for Corporate Counsel on breach response, on cyber risk and insurance at the New York Stock Exchange, to the Mass Technology Leadership Council, the French-American Chamber of Commerce, and to the members of the Massachusetts Hospital Association, the Massachusetts Medical Society and the Boston Bar Association, and with representatives of the Office of the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Colin has been ranked as one of the Best Lawyers in America® for both privacy and data security and healthcare, is ranked by CHAMBERS USA as one of Massachusetts' leading health care lawyers, and he has been selected by his peers as a Massachusetts "Super Lawyer" since 2004.

