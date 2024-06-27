Sacramento Office Obtains Defense Win For Mall In Injury Case

Sacramento Partner Richard A. Sullivan and Associate Jay Patterson recently secured a defense win for the Sunrise Mall in a case arising from a trip and fall of an elderly plaintiff.

Sunrise Mall stipulated to liability and tried the case on damages only before Judge Peter K. Southworth in Sacramento County. The case was tried against plaintiff's 998 for $500,000 and a 998 from Sunrise Mall for $325,000 (a settlement offer of $350k was made four days prior to trial).

The jury returned a verdict totaling $346,721.22, which was $3,278.78 under the last offer made by the defense.