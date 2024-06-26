Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

(December 2023)-Madison County Partner Adam S. Johnsonrecently secured a defense verdict on behalf of a Lewis Brisbois client in Montgomery County, Illinois. This trial was Adam's seventh jury trial of the year. He previously obtained three defense verdicts.

This matter arose from a two-car motor vehicle accident. The plaintiff in the case alleged that she sustained a long-term injury to her neck that caused, and would continue to cause, pain and suffering as well as the loss of her ability to enjoy a normal life. The case ultimately proceeded to a jury trial, with the defendant admitting that she breached the duty of care but denying that the plaintiff had any injuries caused by the accident.

At trial, the plaintiff testified that in addition to causing significant pain, her injuries affected her ability to perform activities of daily living. Moreover, the plaintiff's primary care provider testified that he believed the plaintiff had suffered an injury to her neck as a result of the accident.

The defense was able to establish, through the plaintiff's medical records and sworn deposition testimony, that the plaintiff's claims of injury were not credible and were contradicted by other evidence. Specifically, the defense highlighted records and testimony solicited from the plaintiff's expert indicating that the plaintiff made a full recovery following the accident and that her current complaints arose following the commencement of litigation.

After one hour of deliberation, the jury returned a defense verdict.

