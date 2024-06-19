Can You Sue For An Uber Accident In New York?

Uber and Lyft have changed the way New York City moves. But accidents involving rideshare services can leave New Yorkers injured, with medical bills piling up. If you've been injured in an Uber or Lyft accident in New York, you may be wondering if you can sue for damages.

The short answer is yes, but you need to make sure that your injury meets the requirements of a successful claim. Our team at Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, a highly experienced injury law firm in Manhattan, is here to give you some clarity on your legal options.

UNDERSTANDING LIABILITY IN UBER ACCIDENTS

Determining liability for Uber accidents in New York can be complex. Uber drivers are considered independent contractors, and their insurance coverage may vary depending on whether they had a passenger at the time of the accident. In some cases, Uber's $1 million liability insurance policy may come into play.

THE FOUR ELEMENTS OF A RIDESHARE ACCIDENT CLAIM

Duty of Care: Just like any other driver on the road, rideshare drivers owe a duty of care to their passengers and other road users. This means they're responsible for operating their vehicle safely, following traffic laws, and taking reasonable precautions to prevent accidents.

Breach of Duty: A breach of duty occurs when a rideshare driver fails to meet the standard of care expected of them. This could include actions like speeding, running red lights, distracted driving, or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If a rideshare driver breaches their duty of care and causes an accident, they may be held liable for any resulting injuries or damages.

Causation: You must demonstrate that the breach of duty directly caused the accident and resulting injuries. This requires evidence showing a clear link between the driver's negligent actions and the harm suffered by the victim. Witness statements, accident reconstructions, and medical records can all help establish causation in a rideshare accident case.

Damages: The victim must prove they suffered damages as a result of the crash. This can include medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, property damage, and any other losses incurred due to the accident. Documenting these damages thoroughly and accurately is crucial for building a strong case and securing fair compensation.

COMPENSATION FOR YOUR INJURIES

If you've been injured in an Uber accident in New York, you may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages. Our dedicated team at Mizrahi Kroub, LLP understands the nuances of New York's legal system and will fight tirelessly to ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.

IT'S TIME TO ACT ON YOUR CLAIM

Time is of the essence when it comes to pursuing a personal injury claim after an Uber accident in New York. Evidence can quickly disappear, witnesses' memories can fade, and statutes of limitations apply.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.