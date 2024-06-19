Unfortunately, some families in New York find themselves dealing with the fallout of negligent care during birth. If you or your loved one has been a victim of medical malpractice leading to a birth injury, Mizrahi Kroub, LLP wants to help you. Our childbirth injury lawyers are here to support you, educate you about common birth injuries, and give you guidance for your legal options.

WHAT ARE BIRTH INJURIES?

Birth injuries are a distressing reality that some families face during the delivery process. These injuries can occur due to medical negligence, improper care, or mistakes made by healthcare providers. Some common errors include:

Improper use of forceps or vacuum extractors during delivery

Failure to monitor and address maternal infections during pregnancy

Administering incorrect dosages or drugs that are harmful to the fetus

Failure to perform a timely cesarean section (C-section) when necessary

Inadequate prenatal care or failure to identify and address high-risk pregnancy factors

Mismanagement of labor and delivery complications

Delayed or improper response to fetal distress

If you or a loved one is facing the consequences of these or other medical errors during childbirth, reach out to Mizrahi Kroub, LLP. We've recovered over a billion dollars for our clients, and are committed to defending the rights and futures of New Yorkers like you.

WHAT ARE COMMON TYPES OF BIRTH INJURIES?

Mistakes, errors, and the negligence of medical professionals during childbirth can commonly lead to injuries including:

Cerebral Palsy: A neurological disorder that affects movement and muscle coordination. It can result from brain damage or abnormal brain development during childbirth. Symptoms vary widely, but early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for managing the condition.

Erb's Palsy: Also known as brachial plexus injury, occurs when the nerves in the baby's shoulder are damaged during delivery. This can lead to weakness or paralysis in the arm, impacting the child's motor function. Treatment may include physical therapy or, in severe cases, surgery.

Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE): HIE is a type of brain injury that occurs when the baby's brain is deprived of oxygen and blood flow during childbirth. This lack of oxygen can result in long-term neurological issues, such as developmental delays or cognitive impairments. Prompt medical intervention is crucial to minimize the effects of HIE.

Fractures and Bruising: During difficult deliveries, babies may experience bone fractures or bruising due to excessive force or improper handling by healthcare providers. These injuries can be painful and may require medical treatment to heal properly.

If your child has suffered a birth injury in New York, you should seek out legal guidance from experienced childbirth injury lawyers like Mizrahi Kroub, LLP. Our team is highly experienced in medical malpractice cases and can help you understand your rights and options to get you the compensation your family deserves.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.