Steps To Take After An Uber/Lyft Accident In NYC

WHAT TO DO IMMEDIATELY AFTER AN UBER/LYFT ACCIDENT IN NYC

Be prepared if an Uber/Lyft accident happens, take these steps to help ensure your safety and rights.

Safety First: Your well-being is the top priority. Check yourself and others for injuries and move to a safe location if possible.

Call 911: Contact emergency services to report the accident and seek medical assistance for anyone injured.

Exchange Information: Obtain contact details and insurance information from the Uber/Lyft driver, other motorists, and witnesses.

Document the Scene: Take photos of the accident scene, including vehicle damage, road conditions, and any relevant signage.

Report the Accident: Notify Uber or Lyft through their respective apps about the accident.

Seek Medical Attention: Even if you do not feel injured immediately, it's essential to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

HOW A SKILLED NEW YORK RIDESHARE ACCIDENT LAWYER CAN HELP YOU

You don't have to go through this alone, a rideshare accident lawyer can help ensure your case is resolved successfully.

Legal Guidance: Our experienced attorneys will evaluate your case and provide personalized legal advice tailored to your specific situation.

Investigation: We will conduct a thorough investigation into the accident to gather evidence and determine liability.

Negotiation: Our team will negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf to secure fair compensation for your injuries and damages.

Litigation: If a fair settlement cannot be reached, we are prepared to take your case to court and advocate for your rights in front of a judge and jury.

