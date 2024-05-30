What Are Common Causes Of Birth Injuries?

Birth injuries can have long-lasting impacts on the child and family. Understanding the common causes of birth injuries is crucial for taking appropriate legal action and seeking justice for those affected.

At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we help families dealing with birth injuries in New York, and are here to help you through the legal process during this difficult time.

WHAT ARE BIRTH INJURIES?

Birth injuries are physical injuries that occur to a baby during the labor and delivery process. These injuries can result from a variety of factors, including medical negligence, improper use of medical tools, or failure to monitor the baby's well-being during childbirth. Some common types of birth injuries include cerebral palsy, Erb's palsy, brain damage, and fractures.

COMMON CAUSES OF BIRTH INJURIES

Medical Negligence: Medical negligence, such as failure to monitor the baby's heart rate, delayed cesarean section, or improper use of forceps or vacuum extractors, can lead to birth injuries. If medical professionals do not provide the standard level of care required during childbirth, they may be liable for the resulting injuries.

Maternal Health Issues: Maternal health conditions such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, or infections can increase the risk of birth injuries. Healthcare providers need to monitor and manage these conditions during pregnancy to prevent complications during childbirth.

Fetal Distress: Fetal distress occurs when the baby's oxygen supply is compromised during labor, leading to potential brain damage or other injuries. Healthcare providers must promptly respond to signs of fetal distress to prevent long-term harm to the baby.

Birth Trauma: Physical trauma during delivery, such as excessive force applied by medical professionals, or use of improper delivery techniques can result in birth injuries such as nerve damage, fractures, or brain injuries.

HOW NEW YORK CHILDBIRTH INJURY LAWYERS CAN HELP

Navigating the complexities of childbirth injury cases in New York can be overwhelming, especially for families already dealing with the emotional and physical toll. Experienced childbirth injury lawyers can make a significant difference in obtaining justice and securing the compensation needed for your family's care and support.

Legal Experience and Advocacy: Childbirth injury lawyers in New York can analyze the circumstances surrounding the childbirth injury, assess liability, and develop a comprehensive legal strategy to pursue maximum compensation.

Access to Medical Experts and Resources: Childbirth injury lawyers often collaborate with a network of medical experts to evaluate the extent of the child's injuries and assess the long-term impact on their health and well-being. They play a crucial role in providing expert testimony and supporting the legal claims of the injured child and their family.

Pursuit of Fair Compensation: Childbirth injury lawyers in New York are dedicated to pursuing fair compensation that reflects the full extent of the child's injuries, medical expenses, future care needs, lost earnings, and pain and suffering.

Don't Wait to Get Representation For You and Your Family

Every minute that passes, the insurance and medical companies could be building a defense against a possible claim.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.