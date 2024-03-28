If you've recently been involved in a rideshare accident in New York, you may be wondering about your rights and the steps to take next. At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we understand the complexities surrounding these accidents and have dedicated our practice to helping individuals like you. Our team of experienced New York personal injury lawyers is here to provide valuable information and expert guidance to ensure you receive the compensation you deserve.

DETERMINING LIABILITY IN RIDESHARE ACCIDENTS

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft have gained popularity for their convenience, but accidents can happen. When you're involved in a rideshare accident, it's important to understand the legal aspects unique to these situations.

Liability in rideshare accidents can be complex due to the involvement of multiple parties. In New York, rideshare drivers are considered independent contractors, which impacts how liability is determined. Depending on the circumstances, liability may fall on the rideshare driver, another driver involved, or possibly both.

INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR RIDESHARE ACCIDENTS

Rideshare companies are required by law to carry insurance coverage for their drivers. However, the coverage varies depending on the driver's status at the time of the accident. Generally, if the driver is on the app and carrying a passenger, the rideshare company's insurance coverage applies. If the driver is waiting for a passenger or driving without the app on, their personal insurance policy may primarily cover the accident.

STEPS TO TAKE AFTER A RIDESHARE ACCIDENT

Your health and well-being should always be a top priority. Even if you believe your injuries are minor, it's important to get a thorough medical evaluation as some injuries may not be immediately apparent. Gather Information: Collect as much information as possible from the accident scene, including driver and witness contact details, photos, and any relevant insurance information.

Notify the rideshare company of the accident and contact the police to create an official accident report. Consult with an Experienced Personal Injury Lawyer: It's in your best interest to consult with a knowledgeable personal injury lawyer who understands the intricacies of rideshare accidents in New York.

SEEKING COMPENSATION FOR YOUR DAMAGES

If you've been injured in a rideshare accident, you may be entitled to compensation for:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Property damage

By working with our team of experienced New York personal injury lawyers, you can make sure that your rights are protected, and we will fight diligently to pursue the maximum compensation possible for your unique case.

