SB24-058

Summary

In current law, the "Colorado Recreational Use Statute" (CRUS) protects landowners (owners) from liability resulting from the use of their lands by other individuals for recreational purposes. However, the CRUS does not limit an owner's liability for injuries or death resulting from the owner's willful or malicious failure to guard or warn against a known dangerous condition, use, structure, or activity likely to cause harm (willful or malicious failure). The bill states that under such circumstances, an owner does not commit a willful or malicious failure if:

The owner posts a warning sign at the primary access point where the individual entered the land, which sign satisfies certain criteria; The owner maintains photographic or other evidence of the sign; and The dangerous condition, use, structure, or activity that

caused the injury or death is described by the sign.

The bill requires an individual who accesses land for recreational purposes to stay on the designated recreational trail, route, area, or roadway unless the owner expressly allows otherwise, or be deemed a trespasser. Currently, the CRUS states that "owner" includes the possessor of any interest in land. The bill clarifies that "owner" includes a possessor or holder of a conservation easement. The bill states that the CRUS may not be construed to limit an owner's ability to restrict or prohibit the use of the owner's land for an

Legislative Updates

Signed by the Governor



2024-03-12 Signed by the Governor

Sent to the Governor

2024-03-11 Sent to the Governor

Signed by the Speaker of the House

Signed by the President of the Senate

2024-02-23 Signed by the Speaker of the House Signed by the President of the Senate

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

2024-02-22 House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed - No Amendments

2024-02-20 House Second Reading Special Order - Passed - No Amendments

House Committee on Judiciary Refer Unamended to House Committee of the Whole

2024-02-05 House Committee on Judiciary Refer Unamended to House Committee of the Whole

Introduced In House - Assigned to Judiciary

2024-02-02 Introduced In House - Assigned to Judiciary

Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

2024-02-01 Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

Senate Second Reading Passed with Amendments - Committee

2024-01-29 Senate Second Reading Passed with Amendments - Committee

Senate Committee on Judiciary Refer Amended - Consent Calendar to Senate Committee of the Whole

2024-01-17 Senate Committee on Judiciary Refer Amended - Consent Calendar to Senate Committee of the Whole

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Judiciary

