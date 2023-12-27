If you are considering bringing a personal injury or wrongful death lawsuit, it is important to understand the two basic elements of the lawsuit. These elements are (1) the facts of the case and (2) the laws that will control the outcome. To develop an in-depth understanding of the facts of your case, it is important to gather documentation regarding the extent of your injuries and to be sure about the identities of those involved in the accident. With that being said, this discussion will focus more on the law, providing a general overview of the common legal issues that arise in most personal injury cases.

Identifying liable parties is one of the most important things that you can do when considering the viability of your personal injury suit and should be one of the first steps that you take when determining whether you have a claim. A liable person can either be someone who did something to cause your injury, or failed to do something that could have prevented your injury. It is important to note that businesses can be held liable in personal injury cases, not only people.

Considering liable parties goes hand in hand with considering whether the liable person has insurance coverage and determining which party you believe you will best be able to recover damages from. Insurance coverage and the liability of parties can be difficult to determine, which is why it is important that you are guided by an expert with experience in this process.

Other common legal issues will be discussed in following articles, including include jury instructions, potential causes of action, jurisdiction and venue, the statute of limitations, conflicts-of-law, joint and several liability, comparative fault, and causation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.