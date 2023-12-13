In evaluating a claim for injuries sustained in a car accident or otherwise, it is crucial that the effects of all injuries or even potential injuries are reported before submitting a claim to an insurer. Why? Because it can be difficult to raise claims for later injuries that may have been discoverable earlier on. To determine the scope of loss of enjoyment of life for an injured person, treating physicians interview patients and document the areas that the injury is expected to impact them as a result of their injuries. The report or notes must document the loss of enjoyment of life claim, and anyone filing for a claim must also specifically claim for loss of enjoyment or an insurer might undervalue the total claim. Additionally, a loss of enjoyment of life claim can only be considered if there is a whole person permanent impairment rating of greater than three percent (3%). Nonetheless, it is still important to have any potential injuries or impairments accounted for.

There are many different factors that insurers use when evaluating a claim for loss of enjoyment of life. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that any claim for loss of enjoyment of life accounts for this type of injury as holistically as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.