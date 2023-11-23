If you are dealing with a claims assessment case, then there are certain factors the claim analysis software will consider. In most cases, the only documents that the insurance companies will use are the actual medical records and evidence that you submit, such as doctors' reports. Since this is the case, it is important that your doctor properly document all of the injuries that you may have sustained during your car accident that are relevant to your claim. If the doctor fails to diagnose or record an injury that was caused by your crash, it is highly unlikely that it will be included in the claim that is analyzed by the software.

The specific factors of a claims assessment case will be discussed more in depth in following articles, but there are a few things to note before considering these factors. First, each factor in the system has an allocation of "severity points." What are severity points? Severity points represent the severity of a personal injury, with higher points indicating a higher value of the claim; the monetary value that is assigned to these points varies on a company-by-company basis. Because this is the process that is used, it is crucial that you submit information regarding as many of the factors as possible so that 1) your case represents the true value of your claim and 2) it possibly leads to a higher settlement. Second, the claim assessment software uses more than 12,000 factors in determining the value of the claim. Some of the general categories of factors include:

Injuries,

Complaints,

Delays and gaps in treatment,

History of treatment,

Imaging,

Duties under duress,

Prognosis,

Permanent impairment, and

Loss of enjoyment of life.

