A claims assessment case is a personal injury claim that an insurance company evaluates using claims assessment software to determine the payout they will give you. So, if you have been told by your insurance company that your claim will be evaluated by claims assessment software, such as Colossus, then it is likely that the injury you are seeking compensation for is indeed a claims assessment case.

If you find yourself in this position, you will need to ensure that your demand letters to the insurance company are properly formatted in order to make sure that your claims are fully evaluated when processed by this software. Unfortunately, the reality is the insurance industry uses claims assessment software in an attempt to reduce payouts for bodily harm claims.

Since this is the case, it is extremely important that you have an experienced personal injury attorney guiding you through the process to ensure you remain compliant with the software's evaluation requirements, and to ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve for this claim.