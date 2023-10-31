If you have been involved in a car accident and have suffered an injury, such as whiplash, a sprain, a bruise/contusion, or other injury, you may be eligible to make a claim for compensation. But, what exactly qualifies as a minor impact soft tissue (MIST) case then? A minor impact soft tissue (MIST) case is one that involves a car accident that generates minor vehicle property damage due to its low-speed impact, and results in soft tissue injuries rather than broken bones or worse.

In most MIST cases, it is likely that your car did not suffer any damage, and therefore it can be difficult to prove that you were physically injured in the accident. This does not mean that you should not bring a claim in court. Your insurance carrier may tell you that there is no recovery available for injuries such as this, or they may offer you a low settlement for your claim, or even tell you that they are willing to defend themselves in court against any claim that you have because they believe your claims are exaggerated – but do not get discouraged. You can still seek compensation for such an injury if you have an experienced personal injury attorney by your side. Possible compensation for such injuries may include medical expenses, compensation for loss of wages that have resulted from you taking time off as you recover from your injury, and compensation for any pain and suffering you were caused by the car accident.

What Can You Do in the Meantime?

As is important with any type of personal injury case, it is critical that you follow the advice and instructions of your doctor if you are receiving medical care for the injuries that you sustained during the accident. It is also very helpful to keep track of any medical records that you have regarding the injury. Planning ahead, you will need to receive testimony from your healthcare provider. As such, collecting photos of the accident scene as well as a journal detailing your symptoms during your recovery process may also be helpful in building a strong case. If you have any questions about gathering these documents or receiving testimony from your healthcare provider, it is wise to consult with an experienced personal injury to ensure that you are properly documenting and setting yourself up for a successful recovery.

We know this may all sound overwhelming, but our team of knowledgeable personal injury attorneys is here to help you through the process. We are ready and able to help discuss the viability of your claim, advocate for you against ill-intentioned insurance companies, and represent your best interest in court should your case move to trial. Find out how exactly we can help you by scheduling a free consultation with our team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.