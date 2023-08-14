Jeremy Stephenson (Of Counsel-Charlotte) successfully held a plaintiff verdict to just under half the final demand in Guilford County Superior Court, Greensboro, for Wilson Elser's client, a real estate builder operating an SUV. While riding his motorcycle, the plaintiff alleges that our client struck him while making a U-turn in traffic in his SUV and backing up to complete the turn. The plaintiff had two surgeries but experienced no lost wages. Jeremy argued there was no liability and claimed contributory fault on the part of the plaintiff in failing to keep a lookout while operating his motorcycle. Wilson Elser's client could not testify due to poor health, while a police officer testified against him. The plaintiff's final demand was $395,000. The jury deliberated for three hours and returned a verdict of liability for $175,000, amounting to less than half of the plaintiff's lowest demand at mediation and less than half of the plaintiff's final ask in closing.

