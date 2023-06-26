ARTICLE

A Washington, D.C. team comprising partner Kathleen H. Warin, of counsel Robert W. Goodson and associate Justin St. Louis secured a unanimous jury verdict following a six-day trial in Prince William Circuit Court, Virginia, in favor of the firm's clients, a physician and his medical group (a provider organization for one the region's largest health care networks). The case involved allegations that our clients breached the standard of care in treating the plaintiff's traumatic tibia-fibula fractures sustained in a tractor-trailer accident. The plaintiff asserted that he suffered permanent injuries and disfigurement as well as six unnecessary surgical procedures. In addition to their defenses refuting the alleged breaches of the standard and care, Kathleen, Bert and Justin argued that all of the plaintiff's injuries and damages were causally related to the original traumatic injury from the accident for which he previously received a seven-figure judgment. The jury agreed and returned a general verdict in favor of the defense.

