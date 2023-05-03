Madison County Partner Adam S. Johnson and Associate Zachary Shelton recently secured a defense verdict on behalf of a Lewis Brisbois client in Shelby County, Illinois. It was Mr. Johnson's second defense verdict within a month.

The matter arose from a two-car motor vehicle accident that occurred in Shelby County. The plaintiff in the case alleged that she sustained a permanent injury to her neck and a continuing exacerbation of anxiety, for which she alleged she would endure a lifetime of pain and suffering. The matter ultimately proceeded to a jury trial, with the defendant admitting that he breached his duty of care but denying that the plaintiff had any injuries caused by the accident.

At trial, the plaintiff testified that because of the accident, she had sustained an injury to her neck that resulted in substantial pain and an exacerbation of a pre-existing anxiety disorder. The plaintiff alleged that her injuries caused her significant pain and affected her ability to perform activities of normal living. During the trial, the plaintiff called multiple experts to testify on her behalf, including an orthopedic surgeon and a licensed clinical social worker, both of whom testified that the plaintiff had permanent physician and mental health injuries as a result of the accident.

The defense was able to establish, through the plaintiff's medical records and sworn deposition testimony, that the plaintiff's claims of ongoing injury and future impairment were not credible and were contradicted by other evidence. The defense highlighted records suggesting the plaintiff made a full recovery following the accident and that her current complaints arose following the commencement of litigation. The defense also challenged the plaintiff's medical experts' testimony on the grounds that the experts' opinions were based on false and incomplete medical histories provided by the plaintiff.

After two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a defense verdict. This was the fifth jury trial Mr. Johnson and his team have tried for this particular client in 2023. They have delivered multiple defense verdicts already this year and secured numerous other favorable trial results for clients in the Madison County area. Learn more about Lewis Brisbois' National Trial Team here.

Mr. Johnson is a member of Lewis Brisbois' General Liability Practice. As a seasoned litigator with significant first-chair jury trial experience, his practice includes general civil ligation, complex commercial and business litigation, and class actions. Mr. Johnson also regularly represents corporate clients in cases involving commercial contract disputes and business torts.

Mr. Shelton is a member of Lewis Brisbois' General Liability Practice. He focuses his practice on general civil litigation, automobile liability, commercial litigation, and intellectual property handling all aspects of litigation, including trials.

