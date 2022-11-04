Structured settlements can help resolve most any case and are regularly used in personal injury lawsuits. They increase the value for a plaintiff of the defendant's payment, "bridging the gap" between negotiating parties. Afterward, the plaintiff can depend on monthly, annual, and even lifetime payments.

Often, news articles about "structures" tell stories of fraud. And fraud sometimes happens.when "factoring companies" convince a plaintiff to sell their structure for far too little. Those news articles, and the plaintiffs in them, have often lost sight of why the structure was created in the first place.

The arrangement typically secures several advantages. In fact, a 2022 MetLife poll found that 76% of claims professionals would likely use a structured settlement if they were plaintiffs in a physical injury case.

While the last two years have seen far fewer structures, that's changing in a big way - largely due to courts reopening and increasing rates-of-return.

Originally published by Forbes.

