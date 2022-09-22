To expand court access for victims of medical malpractice, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently changed its venue rules for medical malpractice cases. Prior to this change, medical malpractice victims were required to file their case where their claim arose. Now, the new rules permit victims of medical malpractice to file their cases in any county in the state, subject to a few restrictions. This significantly broadens the ability of plaintiffs to pursue a case and serves to apply the same venue rules, regardless of the type of case. The rules will go into effect in January 2023.

Originally published 29 August 2022

