What is the Camp Lejeune water contamination?

Camp Lejeune is a U.S. Marine Corps Base in Jacksonville, North Carolina. In 1982, the Marine Corps discovered contaminants in the drinking water provided by two of eight water treatment plants on the base. These contaminants caused early cancer and other illnesses in people who were stationed at, or lived on, the base while the drinking water was affected. The Camp Lejeune cases are legal claims brought by the victims against the U.S. government for harm caused by the water contamination.

Who can bring a claim for Camp Lejeune water contamination?

Anyone who lived on, or was stationed at, Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base for more than 30 days between August 1953 and December 1987 may be eligible to bring a legal claim for compensation. This includes military service members, veterans, non-military staff, their families, and others on the base, or their surviving family members.

What time period do the Camp Lejeune cases cover?

At this time, a claim for harm as a result of water contamination at Camp Lejeune can only be brought by people who lived on, or were stationed at, the base for more than 30 days between August 1953 and December 1987.

What contaminants were in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune?

The Camp Lejeune drinking water was contaminated with volatile organic compounds including:

TCE (trichloroethylene)

PCE (perchloroethylene or tetrachloroethylene)

DCE (trans-1,2-dichloroethylene)

Vinyl chloride

Benzene

What illnesses were caused by the Camp Lejeune water contamination?

The chemicals found in the contaminated Camp Lejeune water have been associated with the following diseases:

Bladder cancer

Breast cancer

Esophageal cancer

Kidney cancer

Lung cancer

Leukemia

Multiple myeloma

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Hepatic steatosis

Miscarriage

Female infertility

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

Renal toxicity

Scleroderma

Neurobehavioral effects

More information about the health effects of these chemicals can be found at the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

What compensation can I get if I am a Camp Lejeune victim?

If you lived on the Camp Lejeune base between August 1953 and December 1987, and have been diagnosed with any of the illnesses associated with the toxic chemicals found in the drinking water there, you may be eligible for compensation for your past medical bills, future medical expenses, lost wages and benefits, future loss of income, and an amount for your pain and suffering. Pain and suffering compensation would include your emotional distress, physical discomfort, and loss of enjoyment of life.

The dollar amount of compensation will depend on the individual victim's circumstances and expenses, and cannot be accurately estimated or guaranteed. However, an experienced lawyer, like the attorneys at Morris James, understands the factors that affect compensation and how juries calculate awards, and will use their experience to maximize your compensation.

Do I need a lawyer if I am a Camp Lejeune victim?

Yes. The Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation involves complex scientific and medical evidence that requires skilled interpretation and experienced advice. The claims also involve numerous parties, including the U.S. Government, who have significant resources and powerful legal teams. You will need an experienced attorney to ensure that you too have the evidence, expert witnesses, and representation that you need to protect your legal rights and advocate for the maximum compensation that you deserve.

What should I do if I have been exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune?

If you think you may have been exposed to toxic chemicals in the water at Camp Lejeune, you should contact a lawyer handling Camp Lejeune water contamination cases, like the attorneys at Morris James, to get good legal advice on your next steps. Be prepared to answer the following two questions which a lawyer will likely ask you to find out if you are within the group of people eligible for compensation:

Were you stationed at, or lived on, Camp Lejeune for more than 30 days between August 1953 and December 1987? Have you received a medical diagnosis that could be associated with this exposure?

You should also be comfortable asking your own questions, such as your likelihood of success, the attorney's experience, and their fees policy, to decide if they are the right lawyer for you.

Originally Published 11 August 2022

