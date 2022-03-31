ARTICLE

A heavy snowfall with blustery winds was responsible for a crash involving as many as 40 vehicles on I-81 in Schuylkill County at about 10:30 am on Monday morning. These weather conditions are commonly known as a “snow squalls,” and they can present a serious hazard to drivers on the roadway due primarily to a sudden and unexpected decrease in visibility.

Emergency personnel from four neighboring counties responded to the crash. Several tractor trailers and smaller vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash. This NBC Philadelphia article has been updated with the most up-to-date details regarding the crash.

The National Weather Service has issued snow squall warnings throughout various parts of eastern Pennsylvania extending through 5:00 pm on March 28, 2022. Snow squalls are relatively rare, but can cause sudden and unexpected drops to near zero visibility, icy roads, and heavy wind gusts. If possible, drivers should aim to stay off the roadways when this type of weather is predicted. If forced to travel, drivers should proceed with extreme caution.

