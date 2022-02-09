Get the word out: check your Health Insurance policy language to make sure it covers you if you are injured in a motorcycle crash. Every day I meet new clients who have been injured by an irresponsible driver and every day I have to explain, to their surprise, that they do not have the proper insurance to cover their medical bills. All too often they don't have any coverage or only have minimal insurance.

There is no such thing as full coverage. Your agent may tell you that you have it but, let me repeat: There is no such thing as "full coverage."

Your own health insurance policy is what should pay for your medical bills if you are in a motorcycle crash. However, most insurers now EXCLUDE coverage for injuries from a motorcycle crash.

Union members, who we all expect to have "good" insurance benefits should check your health insurance policies. Look for exclusions, which are contained in a separate section in the policy descriptions. You may be surprised to see you are not covered for injuries related to motorcycle crashes.

We once has a client who a vehicle left turned into at an intersection. The client was flown by helicopter to the trauma center with severe leg injuries, as well as other significant fractures. When the hospital learned of the exclusion of coverage on his insurance policy, the hospital moved to quickly discharge him home. He needed to go to a rehabilitation facility but had a terrible time finding a facility wiling to take him because his insurance excluded coverage. He had no insurance for the injuries from the motorcycle crash. Eventually, he returned home, became wheelchair bound, and was forced to pay for home renovations out of his own pocket so he could stay in his house. He did not receive the rehab and follow up care he needed because his health insurance policy excluded it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.