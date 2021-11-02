ARTICLE

Just like our lives are shaped, in large part, by those who raised us, the same can be said for our careers and the mentors who supported us along the way. Despite my relatively short tenure practicing law, I have reaped the benefits of being both a mentee and a mentor. I also recognize that I would not be where I am today if it were not for the countless hours my mentors spent teaching me not only how to practice law, but how to be a leader in the legal profession.

I was like many other young lawyers that did not have the benefit of participating in an externship or legal clinic or working as a summer associate at a firm before I started practicing law. Candidly, I started off clueless about how to be a lawyer. I vividly recall the experience and feeling lost and overwhelmed. I would spend my days nervously sitting at my desk—then located in a large plaintiff personal injury firm—wondering what exactly I was supposed to do and how in the world I was supposed to figure it all out.

Of course, there were always other lawyers at the firm around to ask for help. But everyone seemed either too busy or simply disinterested in helping a new, young and eager lawyer. So, for months, I went to work, kept my head down and focused on getting my work done to the best of my then abilities. Before long, it became a monotonous routine and felt remarkably unfulfilling. It was not at all what I expected my life as a practicing lawyer to be and, honestly, it was a bit discouraging. Leaving law school, I knew I wanted to litigate, but at the time I was not getting the opportunity to do so and felt like I was stuck. Fortunately, all of that changed with my first mentor, Brian Parker.

I will never forget the day that Brian first approached me. Brian was the firm's outside litigation counsel and he routinely came to the office to discuss litigation strategy with the other, more senior lawyers. Usually, when complicated cases required litigation, they would be referred to Brian for handling. On one of Brian's routine visits to the office, I had a pre-suit premises liability case that met Brian's criteria for taking. However, Brian noticed my interest in litigation and, rather than sweeping in and taking control of the file himself, he suggested that I work the case with him and invited me to tag along at the site inspection. In the moment, I never imagined that something so simple—inviting me along to participate in a routine site inspection and to assist him with litigation strategy—would have such a profound impact on me and my career. But that opportunity gave me the introduction to litigation that I had been craving and validated what I wanted to do with my future. And it all came from Brian's selfless decision to take me under his wing and share some of his time.

Four years later, I eventually began my insurance defense career. Despite having some practical experience under my belt, transitioning from plaintiff's work to defense work was no easy task. But I was fortunate, once again, to work with another lawyer, Robert Luskin, who would go on to become my mentor for the next five years. Robert patiently taught me the ins and outs of defense work, from motion practice and jury trials, to successfully building a book of business—an invaluable skill in the insurance defense industry. Just a few years into my defense practice, Robert also assigned me my first negligent security case and trusted me to work the file as lead counsel from inception, through my first oral argument at the Court of Appeals of Georgia, and all the way up to the Supreme Court of Georgia. Unbeknownst to me at the time, this negligent security case would jumpstart my appellate practice and help generate several business contacts in the convenience store industry.

While the work-related mentorship was obviously important, Robert also encouraged my personal and professional development, even if that development occasionally took me away from the office and resulted in fewer billable hours. As a leader himself in several professional organizations, Robert understood the benefits of professional involvement. In hindsight, I realize that Robert's mentorship afforded me more opportunities than most young lawyers could ever hope for, and I will always be immensely grateful for that.

Brian and Robert both embodied the best traits of a mentor: patience, trust, professionalism and a genuine interest in helping young lawyers find their paths in the legal profession. As I progressed through my own career, evolving from junior associate to senior associate and eventually to partner, I became personally invested in making sure younger lawyers had the same valuable mentorship opportunities that I had. Even though it would have been very easy to become one of the "disinterested" or "too busy" lawyers, I was always reminded of the value even a small amount of my time could represent to a younger, less experienced attorney.

After just a decade of practicing law, I hardly consider myself a distinguished or learned practitioner. But it is a completely unfounded perception that a mentor must be gray haired and have decades of experience. Mentors can, and should, span all ages and levels of experience. When searching for a mentor, it is all about finding someone that you trust, respect and believe will support you in getting to the place you want to be, both personally and professionally.

So, as a younger or newer lawyer, how do you take that leap from mentee to mentor and what should you do to make the most of your mentee-mentor relationship? Start by getting involved in a professional organization. Many organizations have leadership opportunities, as well as internal mentorship programs. For me, the YLD and the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association were the perfect fit and allowed me to meet and interact with other similarly situated lawyers throughout the state while also building leadership skills. There are several organizations out there such as the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Gate City Bar Association, Georgia Hispanic Bar Association, Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association and the Stonewall Bar Association, to name a few. Find one that best fits your interests. Taking the initiative to get involved with professional organizations is a great way to find a mentor or to give back by serving as one.

Once you have taken that first step of getting involved in the legal community, be proactive about mentorship opportunities. As lawyers, it is incredibly easy to get sucked into our day-to-day routines and focus on our individual workloads. But take a step back and remember what it was like to be brand-new in the field and eager to learn the ropes. And for those of you mentoring (or thinking of mentoring) someone within your company, know that people are loyal to those who helped and invested in them. Take the time to get to know your mentee or mentor, find shared interests, and build a mutually beneficial and rewarding relationship. In a sense, mentoring is just like practicing law—find what works best for you and learn as you go.

Lastly, avoid getting wrapped up in the notion that mentorship will take up too much of your time. Just like Richard Dreyfuss said in the Bill Murray classic, "What About Bob?", take it in baby steps! And, if you have not seen the movie, consider that a piece of advice as well. Being a mentor or mentee does not have to be a complicated, formal or even overly time-consuming process. You do not need a structured plan or curriculum, and you do not need to wait until you have transitioned from the YLD to what those who have aged out refer to as the "OLD." Now is the time to start investing in and encouraging our next generation of leaders.

Originally published by Georgia Bar Journal.

