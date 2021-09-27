Did you know at least 2.8 million people sustain a traumatic brain injury each year, and at least 5.3 million Americans live with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)-related disability? Every year when March comes around we observe Brain Injury Awareness Month. The Brain Injury Association of America's (BIAA) theme for the 2021-2023 campaign is More Than My Brain Injury. TBI victims believe their injury defines them and their lives. This campaign allows for these individuals to live beyond their disability, while also giving them the chance to tell their stories. At Stark & Stark we encourage everyone to join this campaign to help spread awareness and educate others about what it is like to live with a traumatic brain injury.

For more information on Brain Injury Awareness Month and what you can do, go to the Brain Injury Association of America's website at BIAUSA.org.

By joining this campaign, we can:

Increase understanding of brain injury as a chronic condition.

Reduce the stigma associated with having a brain injury.

Showcase the diversity of injury and the demographics of the community.

Improve care and support for individuals with brain injury and their families.

Whether you are a brain injury victim, parent, and/or caregiver, Stark & Stark is here to help. We have a great team of traumatic brain injury attorneys who have devoted themselves to providing each client with personal guidance in order to coordinate and promote the healing process of a brain injury.