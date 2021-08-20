"With billions of dollars at stake, medical litigation funding is big business for funding companies and medical providers who finance treatment. These entities often have six, seven, or even eight-figure reasons to keep information and documents, which evidence funding practices and relationships, from disclosure. Likewise, plaintiffs and their attorneys seeking to capitalize on inflated medical bills as a conduit for higher settlements and verdicts may also be incentivized to fight the disclosure of this information. For those of us defending personal injury cases that involve these funding companies, this article highlights the basics of how medical litigation funding works, what evidence it leaves behind, and how it could dramatically affect the exposure in your cases."

Whitney Lay Greene

An article recently written by Partner Whitney Lay Greene, Medical Litigation Funding: How to Spot It and How to Fight It, was recently published by the Trucking Industry Defense Association in their quarterly newsletter. The article was also previously published in Drew Eckl & Farnham's Spring 2021 quarterly journal, which can be accessed through the link below.

READ ARTICLE HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.