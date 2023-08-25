In addition to our Restaurant Sector Monthly Update, we are pleased to launch the Restaurant Sector Quarterly Update, in which we recap CQ2 performance across the industry, including share price percentage change winners and losers, the macro environment, digital engagement, and a recent case study involving the sales reconciliation process redesign.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.