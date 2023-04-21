We are pleased to share with you our 2022 Pro Bono Impact Report.

This year's report contains stories that illustrate the immense impact Winston's long-standing commitment to serving the public interest has in the lives of our pro bono clients.

Last year, Winston attorneys contributed 60,000 pro bono hours in support of 950 clients. We are proud that 25% of the Firm's pro bono hours were spent on matters related to our Racial Justice & Equity CEASE Initiative. During 2022, we also contributed a significant number of hours to matters in support of women's rights, members of the LGBTQ+ community, military service members, and asylum seekers.

As lawyers, we recognize our ongoing duty to address injustice and assist individuals and groups in need. And we know that our clients share our understanding of the vital role of advocating in the public interest. It is in this spirit that we invite you to read our most recent Pro Bono Impact Report.

Sincerely,

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.