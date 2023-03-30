At the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance 21st annual meeting, held today, we announced that with the recent expansion of our coverage in the Middle East and Africa, GALA now covers more than 100 countries around the world.

GALA has expanded its coverage to include Algeria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Tunisia. Al Tamimi, which has been the United Arab Emirates member of GALA since 2016, will now also be the GALA member for Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Eldib & Co, which has been the GALA member in Egypt since 2016, will now also be the GALA member in Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, and Tunisia.

"This year's Annual Global Meeting marks a milestone for GALA. It is the first time where we can boast coverage in more than 100 countries worldwide," said Stacy Bess, GALA's Executive Director.

