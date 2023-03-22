David Cross authored an article for The AmLaw Litigation Daily discussing the fundamental objectives that are critical for junior lawyers to find long-term success.

"It can be all too easy to wait for assignments from more senior lawyers," David wrote. "But that takes your career out of your own hands and leaves you at the mercy of chance and individuals who may not yet fully recognize your talent. Cases can linger for years without important opportunities arising for junior lawyers. Taking a deposition, for example, shouldn't be like winning the lottery. The opportunities are there; seek them out and ask for them, even if you don't feel ready. The worst that happens is the decision-maker says no, but I bet they'll respect your eagerness and think of you for future opportunities sooner than they otherwise might have."

He added: "Take some risks, including with your voice. Speak up if you have something to say. Don't be afraid of looking foolish. Sometimes the most novel ideas come from those who think outside the box because they're too junior to be inside the box yet. Take the initiative and embrace the pains that come with growth."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved