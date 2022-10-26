Litigation partner and Head of the Bay Area Offices, Daniel Laguardia, authored the article "Law Firm Training Benefits of a More Purposeful and More Hybrid Law Firm" for Attorney At Law. The article highlights the many benefits of a well-run hybrid work environment, and how hybrid work can lead to improvement in some of the biggest challenges law firm practices have faced.

First appeared in Attorney at Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.