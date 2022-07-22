The Supreme Court of Ohio adopted and released the Supreme Court of Ohio Writing Manual in 2011 and updated it in 2013. Although not mandatory, the Ohio Supreme Court strongly encourages the use of the Writing Manual by lawyers and judges for writing briefs and opinions in Ohio courts.



Because the Writing Manual is 174 pages, we created a quick reference guide of the more common citation formats and a few drafting tips. This guide has helped us, and we hope it helps you.



Click here to read the full article co-authored by Marisa Bartlette Willis and published in the Columbus Bar Lawyers Quarterly magazine.

