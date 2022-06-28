ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald Shechtman wrote an article for Law.com's Mid-Market Report about the competitive advantage midsize law firms have in the transition back to in-person work.

In “Pryor Cashman Leader: ‘Inspiring' Firm Employees To Work In-Person More Effective Than Mandating,” Ron notes that as the legal profession struggles to create hybrid-work policies that “keep their people and cultures thriving,” midsize firms like Pryor Cashman “have a cultural advantage, driven by small matter teams in which associates get direct, up-front work opportunities with partners and mentors. When a deal or litigation team has only a few people who have insight into every aspect of the matter, they don't need to be directed to get into a room together to work on the matter—they want to be together, passing documents and ideas back and forth, building both a case and a team.”

While acknowledging that it's difficult for firms to find an approach that appeals to everyone, Ron says, “I think the members of our firm appreciate seeing leadership experimenting and showing flexibility as we seek to reinstate the social component that adds depth and color to our work lives.”

The goal, he says, is not to have policies mandating days in the office, but rather “to inspire lawyers and staff to come back to the office, at least part-time, to engage with each other in a collaborative, cohesive workplace… The enticement to return must be based on the lawyer's perception that working together in-person will advance their professional advancement and business development interests.”

