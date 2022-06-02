The American Bar Association's Pro Bono Exchange featured Pryor Cashman's pro bono work on behalf of the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium (PRECEDE).

The story, "Pryor Cashman Rallies Around Pro Bono After Partner's Cancer Diagnosis," focuses on Jamie Brickell, a partner in Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020. His successful treatment was led by Dr. Diane Simeone of NYU Langone, who heads up PRECEDE.

Luckily for Jamie, after finding the pancreatic mass, he was able to start chemo to keep the tumor at bay and shrink it before undergoing surgery to remove the mass. Jamie is now cancer free. After working with Dr. Simeone and learning about PRECEDE, Jamie became interested in how he and his colleagues at Pryor Cashman could help to increase awareness and provide support and advocacy for its mission. "There were certain things that needed to be done that we were sure to set-up. For example, corporate structure, trademarks, name protection, and agreements between the centers. The firm immediately said yes to doing this work pro bono," says Jamie. Pryor Cashman is now an official pro bono partner to PRECEDE. To date, more than a dozen Pryor Cashman attorneys have dedicated pro bono time to PRECEDE on several matters.

Jamie notes that the support he received from his colleagues was universal: "Every time I asked someone whether it was a corporate partner or a tax attorney, people just said, 'Yes, how can I help?' People got behind PRECEDE 100%. Everyone has stepped up."

Dr. Simeone says the firm's pro bono efforts have been impactful, and could lead to more support for PRECEDE in the future: "We wouldn't be anywhere near where we are now without the help of Pryor Cashman. It restores your faith in humanity. It's a unique situation for the area that we are in, but it is a model that might be replicable to other firms around the world to think about if they are near a PRECEDE site."

