This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Anne Sekel. Anne is a partner in Foley's New York office with a practice focused on litigation matters. She serves as the managing partner of the firm's New York office and as the New York office's chair of litigation. In this discussion, Anne reflects on growing-up in Jersey City, New Jersey, attending Columbia University and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law – Yeshiva University. Anne discusses her path to law school, including how jury duty led to her getting a job as a paralegal and then deciding to earn her J.D. She reflects on her path to partnership at Foley as well as her path to becoming Office Managing Partner. Finally, Anne provides wonderful insight on the importance of showing-up and being present.. Listen to the full discussion below.

